The Aussie Man Who Broke Donald Trump

Have you ever noticed that no one ever asks President Donald Trump follow up questions in interviews? Well, that’s exactly what US-based Australian journalist Jonathan Swan did in what has been declared ‘the greatest Trump interview ever.’ Jessie recaps.
Also, why should anyone have kids? After watching Mike Birbiglia’s Netflix special, Jessie’s thinking it sounds like a terrible idea. Will Holly and Mia manage to convince her otherwise?
Plus, are we cancelling Ellen Degeneres for not being nice? We discuss.
Trump’s interview with Jonathan Swan… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zaaTZkqsaxY
Mike Birbiglia’s Netflix Special, The New One… https://www.netflix.com/title/81062293
Holly- Brooklyn on Stan… https://play.stan.com.au/programs/2677120
And Begin Again on Stan… https://play.stan.com.au/programs/376190
And Normal People on Stan… https://play.stan.com.au/programs/56885
Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, and Jessie Stephens
Producer: Lem Zakharia
