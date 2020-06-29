Search

The Aussie Man Who Broke Donald Trump

13 hours ago · 36 minutes

The Aussie Man Who Broke Donald Trump
Have you ever noticed that no one ever asks President Donald Trump follow up questions in interviews? Well, that’s exactly what US-based Australian journalist Jonathan Swan did in what has been declared ‘the greatest Trump interview ever.’ Jessie recaps.

Also, why should anyone have kids? After watching Mike Birbiglia’s Netflix special, Jessie’s thinking it sounds like a terrible idea. Will Holly and Mia manage to convince her otherwise?

Plus, are we cancelling Ellen Degeneres for not being nice? We discuss. 

LINKS

Trump’s interview with Jonathan Swan… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zaaTZkqsaxY

Mike Birbiglia’s Netflix Special, The New One… https://www.netflix.com/title/81062293

RECCOS

Holly- Brooklyn on Stan… https://play.stan.com.au/programs/2677120

And Begin Again on Stan… https://play.stan.com.au/programs/376190

And Normal People on Stan… https://play.stan.com.au/programs/56885

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

