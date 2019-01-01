News
Remember When Trump Had Covid?

mamamia out loud

18 hours ago · 31 minutes

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In another 2020 moment, The President of the United States has Covid-19. The news about Trump and the first lady contracting COVID rocked the world last week and now, apparently, Trump has recovered at unparalleled speed.

And, The Good, The Bad and The Budget: Jessie takes us through some of the winners and losers of the federal budget and explains why women, especially older women, are missing out. 

Plus, group texts have become a lifeline for women during the pandemic. Are they the sugar hit of friendship we all need right now? Or a bit of a pain to keep up with? Whilst being in group chats is some of the only contact many of us are getting, when is it ok to walk away, and how does it feel to see someone leave the group chat?

THE END BITS

Jessie has the perfect summer backyard game and Holly wants you to listen to the latest episode of No Filter, where Mia interviews Sophie Delezio.

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/



 

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

