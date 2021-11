Jessie is having some trouble buckling down and cracking on with work she needs to get done, instead, she is procrastinating by completing every chore under the sun. On today's episode, she turns to Mia and Holly for some productivity tips.

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

Producer: Leah Porges & Sydney Pead