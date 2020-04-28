Search

There Are Two Types Of People And One Of Them's Infuriating

a day ago · 46 minutes

There Are Two Types Of People And One Of Them's Infuriating
A video by Tomos Robertson went viral this week. In it, he recites a poem, imagining 2020 as a turning point in human history. Will our post-Covid world be a slower, gentler and more peaceful one? Or are we romanticising an awful moment?

Also, you might be familiar with Poh and Reynold from the TV series MasterChef. While both chefs end up nailing their dishes, Poh is chaotic, overambitious and always rushed. Reynold, on the other hand, is like a well-oiled machine plotting everything to the minute. So, are you a Poh or a Reynold?

Plus, are you bothered if someone doesn’t like you? It’s time for some Group Therapy.

This episode of Mamamia out loud is brought to you by Natural Chip Co’s Veggie Rings... https://www.snackbrands.com.au/ncc-veggierings

LINKS

An article featuring Tom Foolery’s poem video… https://www.nzherald.co.nz/lifestyle/news/article.cfm?c_id=6&objectid=12329669

The book ‘Man’s Search of Meaning’ by Viktor E. Frankl… https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/4069.Man_s_Search_for_Meaning

Holly’s article on Poh and Reynold… https://mamamia.com.au/masterchef-contestants/

RECCOS

Jessie- The podcast episode: How to Fail with Alain De Botton… https://howtofail.podbean.com/e/how-to-fail-alain-de-botton/

Mia- The book Untamed by Glennon Doyle… https://www.amazon.com/Untamed-Glennon-Doyle-Melton/dp/1984801252

Holly- The comedy show Judith Lucy Versus Men… https://www.amazon.com/Judith-Lucy-Vs-Men-Season/dp/B086P9GF12

And Stan’s lockdown comedy festival… https://www.stan.com.au/watch/australian-lockdown-comedy-festival

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia and Luca Lavigne

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

