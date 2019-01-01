Warning: Do Not Date This Man

ICYMI, Victoria's Health Minister Jenny Mikakos has resigned in a shock departure. It comes after Premier Daniel Andrews blamed her for the botched hotel quarantine program that led to Melbourne’s second wave of COVID-19. Sky News reporter Charlotte Mortlock lends her expertise to help us figure out what's going on in Melbourne.

Plus, JK Rowling's new book has hit #1 in the UK despite growing uproar around her controversial beliefs about transgender people. And we want to know where we draw the line when it comes to banning art we might disagree with.

And if you've been asking yourself, "Why am I seeing this Tom guy from Tinder on my socials?" You're not alone...Kee explains why his picture been circulated, and what it has to do with a woman named Ebonie.

Mia wants you to listen to the latest episode of Dax Shepard's podcast, Armchair Expert, where he opens up about his recent relapse, following sixteen years sober.

