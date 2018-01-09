Time's Up For Coffee Colonics

We're baaacckkk. Happy 2018 Outlouders. What a year we are going to have.

First things first though...we need to discuss the Golden Globes. Specifically the fact that Oprah may be running for President in 2020. Mia thinks it’s a great idea, Holly not so much.

Plus, Jessie spent a lot of time at the beach over the summer break and she’s feeling a bit bad about her body, so we’re here to fix it.

And can’t stop picking up your phone? It could be fixed with a coffee colonic. Jokes. Maybe. We might need to ask Gwyneth about that.

Show Notes

Your host is Holly Wainwright with Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Your producer and editor is Elissa Ratliff

The Director of Podcasts is Rachel Corbett

Leave us a message on the Podcast phone: 02 8999 9386 or join the conversation on the Facebook page: Mamamia Out Loud

And if you can spare a second, leave a review and rating in iTunes; it helps us massively. Massively.