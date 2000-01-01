In case you missed it, Tim Paine has stepped down from his role as Captain of the Australian Cricket team. His resignation is in the wake of a series of 2017 texts between Paine and a female colleague being leaked to the media. So what actually happened? And why should this be less of a story about dick pics, and more of a discussion about unsolicited, non-consensual encounters?

Plus, imagine stuffing up so badly at work, that one of the most famous people in the world gets you suspended from your job.

And, is it possible to be a mental health advocate and support cancel culture? Hugh Sheridan doesn't think so.

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney

