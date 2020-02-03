Team Joe Or Team Carole: Talking About Tiger King

mamamia out loud

15 hours ago · 44 minutes

Team Joe Or Team Carole: Talking About Tiger King
Back
play Episode

One show has managed to temporarily distract us from COVID-19, and of course it’s the Netflix documentary series Tiger King. So, how come we’re so obsessed? And who is the real villain? It looks like you’re either Team Joe or Team Carole. 

Also, it’s not just toilet paper. Pads and tampons have been selling out like crazy. That’s why hundreds of women are opting for the alternative: mooncups. Elise Cooper joins us to explain how they’ve been a life-changer for her.

Plus, who is your COVID crush? We discuss. 

LINKS

Tiger King on Netflix… https://www.netflix.com/au/title/81115994

RECOS

Mia- Sitting in the car alone and listening to podcasts

Holly- Mia’s No Filter check-in with Amelia Lester… https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/no-filter/check-in-with-amelia-lester/

And Couch Choir’s Close To You song… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HezxInuN1YA

Jessie - The Houseparty app https://houseparty.com/

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia and Luca Lavigne

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

More Episodes

Team Joe Or Team Carole: Talking About Tiger King

44 minutes  ·  15 hours ago

The Unexpected Silver Lining

35 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Coronavirus Is Changing The Way We Look

41 minutes  ·  6 days ago

The Feeling We’re All Feeling

42 minutes  ·  24 Mar 2020

The Big Bondi Beach Debate

39 minutes  ·  22 Mar 2020

Celebrities Have Finally Given Us Something To Laugh About

37 minutes  ·  19 Mar 2020

Some Unexpected Coronavirus Dilemmas

39 minutes  ·  17 Mar 2020

BONUS: Corona check-in. We need to have a family meeting

36 minutes  ·  15 Mar 2020

The Tom Hanks Headline We Weren't Expecting

44 minutes  ·  12 Mar 2020

Jessie Is In Quarantine

40 minutes  ·  10 Mar 2020

The Kids Who Aren’t Boys Or Girls

38 minutes  ·  05 Mar 2020

The Great Toilet Paper Panic

32 minutes  ·  03 Mar 2020

Sleeping In Separate Rooms Is Sexy

40 minutes  ·  01 Mar 2020

Is It OK To Want A Mediocre Life?

41 minutes  ·  27 Feb 2020

Harry and Meghan's Performance Review

38 minutes  ·  25 Feb 2020

Pop Up: How Six Weeks Can Launch A Lady Startup

20 minutes  ·  21 Feb 2020

Why Jameela Jamil Had To Explain Her Sexuality

42 minutes  ·  20 Feb 2020

Meet Nick

25 minutes  ·  19 Feb 2020

Caroline Flack And Who's To Blame

39 minutes  ·  18 Feb 2020

The Female Sex Scene We Never Thought We'd See

41 minutes  ·  13 Feb 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???