Three White Feminists

What a week. Zoo Magazine goes under. Playboy decides to stop all it's nudes. And Jennifer Lawrence writes a kick arse essay about the gender pay gap. Nice one. 
Also today, the worst thing you've been told in the workplace. Confessions of lapsed vegetarians, the cult of Konmari, and what's wrong with being a 'white feminist'?

Your hosts are Monique Bowley, Mia Freedman and with thanks to Georgie Dent for filling in for Jamila Rizvi, whose on holidays this week. 

Mia recommends Rosie Batty's book, A Mother's Story

and Magda Szubanski's book, Reckoning.

Georgie recommends reading too. The Rosie Project if you haven't yet.

Monique recommends The Life Changing Magic Of Tidying Up. 

