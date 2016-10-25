Three Nasty Women

Are you a nasty woman? We hope so. How this insult has become a badge of honor for women. Behind every successful man is a woman. So when a marriage breaks down, who ends up worse off? Taylor Swift got groped on the arse by a man and her response was exactly what we all need. Australias most Instagram famous toddler, Sonny Blake, isn’t just cute. Some say he is changing the perception of modern fatherhood. And is asking a woman when she plans on having a baby a)none of your business or b)none of your actual business?

Show Notes

Your host and producer is Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

We recommend you listen to Ideas At The House with Anne-Marie Slaughter

Mia recommends Black Mirror Season Two on Netflix

Monz recommends Feminist Fight Club by Jessica Bennet

Jessie recommends this video on how Hamish and Andy make their show.

You can leave correspondence on the pod phone: 02 8999 9386

Questions, comments, and love: facebook.com/mamamiaoutloud

Twitter: @mamamiapodcasts

Email [email protected]

Subscribe to us in iTunes and tell a friend.



This podcast was brought to you by Fostering NSW. Be part of an amazing journey. For more information: http://www.fosteringnsw.com.au/