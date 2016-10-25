Three Nasty Women

mamamia out loud

25 Oct 2016 · 51 minutes

Three Nasty Women
Back
play Episode

Are you a nasty woman? We hope so. How this insult has become a badge of honor for women. Behind every successful man is a woman. So when a marriage breaks down, who ends up worse off? Taylor Swift got groped on the arse by a man and her response was exactly what we all need. Australias most Instagram famous toddler, Sonny Blake, isn’t just cute. Some say he is changing the perception of modern fatherhood. And is asking a woman when she plans on having a baby a)none of your business or b)none of your actual business?

 

Show Notes

Your host and producer is Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

We recommend you listen to Ideas At The House with Anne-Marie Slaughter

Mia recommends Black Mirror Season Two on Netflix

Monz recommends Feminist Fight Club by Jessica Bennet

Jessie recommends this video on how Hamish and Andy make their show.

You can leave correspondence on the pod phone: 02 8999 9386

Questions, comments, and love: facebook.com/mamamiaoutloud 

Twitter: @mamamiapodcasts

Email [email protected]

Subscribe to us in iTunes and tell a friend.

This podcast was brought to you by Fostering NSW. Be part of an amazing journey. For more information: http://www.fosteringnsw.com.au/

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???