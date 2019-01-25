Three First Nations Women On January 26

It's January 26. And on this special episode of Mamamia Out Loud, we are passing the mics to three First Nations women from different parts of the country - Tanya Orman, Maddie Richey and Karla Grant - to tell us what 'Australia Day' means to them.

Your host is Jessie Stephens.

With thanks to...

Maddy Richey

Karla Grant

and Tanya Orman.

