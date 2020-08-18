The Year Of Loneliness

On Monday night, ABC’s Q&A was all about loneliness. And it got us thinking... why, in a world where we’ve never been more connected, do so many of us feel so alone?

Plus, Zac Efron allegedly has a new girlfriend who he met in Byron Bay. But Holly is calling it and saying it’s not going to work. So can celebrities ever successfully date us normal people?

And, are people in their twenties trapped by COVID-19?

THE END BITS

Mia wants you to check out Caroline Hirons for beauty tips https://www.carolinehirons.com/

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia- https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.