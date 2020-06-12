Search

The Word We All Need To Stop Saying

It looks like we were wrong about Kanye West working from inside the Trump White House to make the world a better place - really, he just wants the top job. But there’s something about the whole President Kanye thing that all the giggling and eye-rolling is missing… 

Also, there’s a word Holly and Jessie say ALL the time that has become pretty problematic, and Kee has some suggestions for alternatives. Alright, guys? 

Plus an Outlouder has a VERY relatable dilemma in need of some group therapy.

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens, and Kee Reece

Producers: Bridget Northeast and Jacob Round

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

