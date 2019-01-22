The Ultimate Female Grooming Dilemma

Is it ever okay to tell a fellow sister that her pubes are sticking out of her swimmers when you don’t know her? It’s a doozy of a group therapy this week Outlouders, and Holly, Jessie and Mia aren’t sure how to respond.

The Australian Open Tennis Championship ends on Sunday, and, as always, we’ve all been caring about a sport we don’t generally give a toss about for a few hot weeks. But from where we sit, it seems this year it’s been much less about the tennis, and far more about the bitching, in-fighting and feuding. It’s like a tabloid magazine come to life. So is tennis our new reality TV?

And how much do we deserve to know about the final moments of a woman’s life? As the country mourns the murder of 21-year-old Aya Maasarwe do we really need to know how she was killed?

