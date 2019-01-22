The Ultimate Female Grooming Dilemma

mamamia out loud

22 Jan 2019 · 40 minutes

The Ultimate Female Grooming Dilemma
Back
play Episode

Is it ever okay to tell a fellow sister that her pubes are sticking out of her swimmers when you don’t know her? It’s a doozy of a group therapy this week Outlouders, and Holly, Jessie and Mia aren’t sure how to respond.

The Australian Open Tennis Championship ends on Sunday, and, as always, we’ve all been caring about a sport we don’t generally give a toss about for a few hot weeks. But from where we sit, it seems this year it’s been much less about the tennis, and far more about the bitching, in-fighting and feuding. It’s like a tabloid magazine come to life. So is tennis our new reality TV?

And how much do we deserve to know about the final moments of a woman’s life? As the country mourns the murder of 21-year-old Aya Maasarwe do we really need to know how she was killed?

END BITS

Hosts: Mia FreedmanJessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright.

Producers: Elissa Ratliff 

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???