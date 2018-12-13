News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

The Thing About Second Marriages

mamamia out loud

13 Dec 2018 · 33 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Karl Stefanovic married Jasmine Yarbrough over the weekend in Mexico and he's released photos to the media despite saying he'd be doing "no media deal."  So, can you have a problem with being followed by paparazzi if you're willing to profit from your fame?

Holly is about to fly back to the UK for Christmas and right into the heart of the Brexit mess.  It's two years on and not much has changed except that British Prime Minister Theresa May has survived a vote of no confidence. So what does it all mean and how did we get here? Holly’s ready to explain with the help of a trusty poo analogy.  

Plus, Jessie is concerned that our obsession with sleep is keeping us awake. Turns out our need for sleeping apps, sprays, magnesium oil, special pillowcases and dark rooms is making us MORE anxious. So what should we do?

Oh, and we've also got our best Lady Startup recommendations for Christmas...

Jessie: The Little Book of Bad Moods: Be Your Worst Self by Lotta Sonninen

Mia: Tiff Manuell https://tiffmanuell.com/

Holly: How To Be Perfect and The Mummy Bloggers as well as anything from the Inappropriate Gift Co

END BITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright,  Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producers: Elissa Ratliff 

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio