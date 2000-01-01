Kim and Kanye's divorce is getting messier by the day. But separated parents everywhere are hard-relating to the recent Instagram tiff over whether their daughter North should be on TikTok.



Plus, the journalist mocked all around the world after losing an exclusive Adele interview is getting help for his mental health: the real impact of a pile on.



And, Prince Harry reckons our bosses need to give us time to do some "Inner Work." Why Harry's advice misses the mark despite his best intentions.





Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

