The Sexism Edition

There's a lot of stuff going on this week for women... Leigh Sales was hosting a black-tie dinner when the man introducing her tried to kiss her on the lips. Influencer Nadia Bartel's marriage broke down because her husband allegedly cheated on her but somehow she got the blame for it. And the University in Sydney decided to lower it's entrance marks for women so there can be more females in engineering. It seemed like the perfect time to do an episode about sexism because there's a lot of sexist stuff happening right now.

We hope you enjoy.

TOUR DATES

Adelaide - Norwood Concert Hall Wednesday 4th September

Cairns - Tanks Arts Centre Wednesday 25th September

Orange - Orange Civic Theatre Wednesday 16th October

Geelong - GPAC Wednesday 30th October

Sydney - Seymour Centre Friday 1st November

Subscribe to Mamamia Out Loud here: https://omny.fm/shows/mamamia-out-loud/playlists/podcast

Subscribe to our new podcast Social Squad here: https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/social-squad/id1476996782

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright

Producers: Elissa Ratliff

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group

GET IN TOUCH

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.