The Sexism Edition

mamamia out loud

03 Sep 2019 · 34 minutes

The Sexism Edition
There's a lot of stuff going on this week for women... Leigh Sales was hosting a black-tie dinner when the man introducing her tried to kiss her on the lips. Influencer Nadia Bartel's marriage broke down because her husband allegedly cheated on her but somehow she got the blame for it. And the University in Sydney decided to lower it's entrance marks for women so there can be more females in engineering. It seemed like the perfect time to do an episode about sexism because there's a lot of sexist stuff happening right now.

We hope you enjoy.

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright

Producers:  Elissa Ratliff

