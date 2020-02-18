Harry and Meghan's Performance Review

17 hours ago · 38 minutes

Harry and Meghan's Performance Review
Last week’s devastating murder of Hannah Clarke and her three children left us shaken but comments made by Bettina Arndt this week made us ask, should she be stripped off her Order of Australia Award? And, what impact does language have on Australia’s domestic violence problem?

And recently, the Queen banned Harry and Megan from using the word ‘ROYAL’ in their branding which the couple are not happy about. We wonder, are Harry and Meghan asking for too much?

Plus, ‘Liz-Lemoning’. The term inspired by Tina Fey's character in the series 30 Rock, refers to a woman whose achievements aren’t accidents, but she doesn’t want you to see how much she cares. So, why are some high achieving women pretending that their lives are in shambles? We discuss.

The national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service 1800 RESPECT… https://www.1800respect.org.au/

The Quicky’s episode ‘How Six Brave Women Brought Down Harvey Weinstein’... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/the-quicky/how-six-brave-women-brought-down-harvey-weinstein/

The ‘Small Steps For Hannah’ Charity Organisation… https://www.facebook.com/Small-Steps-For-Hannah-100915728180621/

The book ‘Lean in’ by Sheryl Sandberg… https://amzn.to/39020AP

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Rachel Corbett, and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

