Hey Outlouders. Dropping this No Filter episode into your feed in case you need it this week. It's all about resilience, something many of us are struggling with right now. If you are, sending love.

---

Hugh van Cuylenberg’s job is to teach resilience. He was a primary school teacher volunteering in Northern India when he had a life-changing realisation. Despite the underprivileged community, the children were from, they were remarkably positive. But back in Australia? Well, people found it hard to be happy and they had so much.

Which is how The Resilience Project came to life. He learned that there are three key traits and behaviours that are the keys to resilience. And now he teaches it to others at conferences, in his podcast, The Imperfects, and in his book called The Resilience Project.

So if you’re feeling a bit shit right now - or you’ve ever felt a bit shit - this one is for you.

THE END BITS:

With thanks to Hugh van Cuylenburg. You can find out more about him here: https://theresilienceproject.com.au/

Find his book, The Resilience Project at any good bookstore.

Listen to his podcast The Imperfects in your podcast app now.

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Check out our No Filter YouTube channel here... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvoiVNEFfHiJl8nC4NepRNw?view_as=subscriber

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman. You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here.

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Assistant Producer: Lucy Neville

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.