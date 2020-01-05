The Resignation Of Harry And Meghan

The Resignation Of Harry And Meghan
We're bringing the show back early because there's so much going on!

We're also doing a live show for bushfire relief in Melbourne on Tuesday, February 11th.  If you want to grab tickets and help us raise money for the Red Cross you can do that here... https://mamamia.com.au/events/.

On the show today we're interrupting Holly's book writing duties to pick her brains about whether Harry and Meghan's resignation is proof of a Royal rift.  

Plus, people have started having a go at celebrities like Celeste Barber for their decisions on where to distribute the funds they've raised for bushfire relief.  So is tall poppy syndrome starting to creep into philanthropy?

And if you've been wondering what's going on with Iran, Jessie breaks it down and tells us whether we're headed for World War III.

And of course, we've got some Friday recommendations to get you through your weekend.

RECOMMENDATIONS

Rachel: City Of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert

Jessie: You on Netflix

Mia: Lot One Hundred...https://www.instagram.com/lotonehundred/

Get tickets to the Mamamia Out Loud bushfire relief show or A Night with Mia Freedman at https://mamamia.com.au/events/

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Rachel Corbett and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Hannah Bowman, Leah Porges

