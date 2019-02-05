The Reason Women Are Relaunching

Have you heard of the relaunch? It’s what all the young people are doing on social media after they've come out of a break-up and Jessie is here to explain it to us.

Yesterday, the NRL banned Ben Barba for life after CCTV footage of an altercation with his wife was viewed by its Integrity Unit. So does this mean there’s finally a shift in how violent footballers are handled, and is it really cause for celebration?

And there’s a new kind of job interview that you might get asked to sit through. And it involves making people cry.

Read Holly Wainwright's article about Ben Barba here.

