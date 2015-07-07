The Problem with Happiness

07 Jul 2015 · 54 minutes

The Problem with Happiness
Why are obsessed with the idea of happiness? Should spanx come with a warning label? And were the questions in Dolly Doctor REAL? Freedman takes us behind the scenes of the biggest girls magazine. Plus, Jamila Rizvi admits her 4 week old baby doesn't respect authority. Damn younger generations.

Show notes

Kyrious has attitude. So what?

Spare a thought for Daniela Scala.

The Voice pitting women against women

Victoria Beckham tells her kids she used to be cool

This app shows you who deleted you on Facebook.

Your hosts were Mia FreedmanSusan Carland and Monique Bowley

Support the show by liking it on facebook. Susan Carland might not accept your friend request, but we will.

Susan's other podcast 'Assumptions' can be found by searching for RN Showcase in your podcast app.

This podcast is produced by Monique Bowley for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

