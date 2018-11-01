Taking Off Your Big Girl Pants

Holly Wainwright is addicted to shapewear and she needs to talk about it.

Plus did you know that there’s a wrong way to send a text message? You’re probably doing it right now.

And, American writer Glennon Doyle is no longer wearing makeup or dying her hair because she’s realised that for her, it’s a form of patriarchal oppression and it raises the age-old question: who do women dress for?

The End Bits

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

RECOMMENDATIONS

Jessie: The Mother In Law by Sally Hepworth

Mia: Armchair Expert podcast with Lena Dunham

Holly: The Bodyguard on Netflix

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group here.

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.