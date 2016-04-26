The Mums of Australia Don't Want Slippers

The mums of Australia have spoken. And they've told us what they REALLY want this mothers day.

Also, Why is everyone writing a thesis on Beyonce's latest album? Does crying at work cause damage to your career path? And what's the cheapest, legal way to get Game Of Thrones Season 6?

Would you shop at a silent supermarket? Jamila Rizvi tells us why we need to get excited about the election. And Monique Bowley has the definitive guide to secret shopping so your partner doesn't find out.

Your host is Monique Bowley with Kate De Brito and Jamila Rizvi

Kate recommends this essay by Amanda Peet in Lenny Letter

Jamila recommends the Work/Life Podcast, from RN Showcase

Monique recommends reading Big Little Lies by Leane Moriarty, in preparation for the Mamamia podcast book club.

You can ask KDB a question via the POD PHONE:

02 8999 9386

Or by emailing your voicemail to outloud@mamamia.com.au

The most fun, though, is on the facebook page, Mamamia Podcast Network.

We're also on twitter @mamamiapodcasts

Please rate and review this show in itunes, and subscribe, or get thyself the Mamamia Podcast App in itunes

Thanks to Uncle Toby's for bringing the good news and sponsoring this show.