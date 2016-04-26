The Mums of Australia Don't Want Slippers

mamamia out loud

26 Apr 2016 · 52 minutes

The Mums of Australia Don't Want Slippers
Back
play Episode

The mums of Australia have spoken. And they've told us what they REALLY want this mothers day.

Also, Why is everyone writing a thesis on Beyonce's latest album? Does crying at work cause damage to your career path? And what's the cheapest, legal way to get Game Of Thrones Season 6?

Would you shop at a silent supermarket? Jamila Rizvi tells us why we need to get excited about the election. And Monique Bowley has the definitive guide to secret shopping so your partner doesn't find out.

Your host is Monique Bowley with Kate De Brito and Jamila Rizvi

Kate recommends this essay by Amanda Peet in Lenny Letter

Jamila recommends the Work/Life Podcast, from RN Showcase

Monique recommends reading Big Little Lies by Leane Moriarty, in preparation for the Mamamia podcast book club.

You can ask KDB a question via the POD PHONE:

02 8999 9386

Or by emailing your voicemail to [email protected]

The most fun, though, is on the facebook page, Mamamia Podcast Network. 

We're also on twitter @mamamiapodcasts

Please rate and review this show in itunes, and subscribe, or get thyself the Mamamia Podcast App in itunes

Thanks to Uncle Toby's for bringing the good news and sponsoring this show. 

 

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???