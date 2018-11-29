The Man You Ought To Avoid

Have you ever heard the expression ‘soft boy?’ Holly hadn’t until it came up in a meeting the other day, so she asked Jessie to explain it. And yikes, it’s not what you’d think.

Plus, has Lena Dunham reached peak overshare?

And is it ever okay to say no to sharing food at restaurants?

RECOMMENDATIONS

Mia: The Bold Type On Stan

Jessie: The Lost Man by Jane Harper

Holly: Documentary on Princess Margaret, the Rebel Royal

