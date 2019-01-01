Meet Susan, She's Your Worst Nightmare

An all-female lineup has been recognised in each of the Australian of the Year categories for 2021. We discuss the impact of the four amazing women honoured and, in particular, the strength and courage of Australian of the Year, abuse survivor Grace Tame.

Plus, an image is doing the rounds, an animated picture of what the remote worker will apparently look like in 25 years. She's a middle-aged woman named Susan and frankly, she's terrifying. Is it a wake-up call to change our working from home habits?

And, the Errand Friend is someone you're so comfortable with, they can tag along while you run errands because you just want to hang out with each other. Have you got one? Are you one?

