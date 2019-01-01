News
Meet Susan, She's Your Worst Nightmare

mamamia out loud

19 hours ago · 35 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

An all-female lineup has been recognised in each of the Australian of the Year categories for 2021. We discuss the impact of the four amazing women honoured and, in particular, the strength and courage of Australian of the Year, abuse survivor Grace Tame. 

Plus, an image is doing the rounds, an animated picture of what the remote worker will apparently look like in 25 years. She's a middle-aged woman named Susan and frankly, she's terrifying. Is it a wake-up call to change our working from home habits? 

And, the Errand Friend is someone you're so comfortable with, they can tag along while you run errands because you just want to hang out with each other. Have you got one? Are you one?

THE END BITS 

Recommendations: Mia is addicted to Ravensburger puzzles. Follow us on Instagram @MamamiaOutLoud 

You can check out remote-worker-Susan here.

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman, and Jessie Stephens 

Producer: Emma Gillespie 

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

 

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

