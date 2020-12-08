The Friendship Ghosting Dilemma

mamamia out loud

11 hours ago · 31 minutes

The Friendship Ghosting Dilemma
Back
play Episode

A column appeared in the Wall Street Journal earlier this week suggesting Dr. Jill Biden should drop her ‘honorific,’ the ‘doctor’ part of her title…It was sexist and stupid but is there a grain of truth in the broader message? Or is it a classic case of tall poppy syndrome? 

Plus, UK beauty icon Caroline Hirons had a relatively common “journey” to her ADHD diagnosis. Meaning, she didn’t get one until one of her kids was diagnosed with it. But some of the characteristics she outlined on a recent No Filter ep had many of us thinking..."Wait, that's me!"

And, Em has admitted to ghosting a friend after they got into a relationship, while Mia reflects on what it's like to be on the other side, after being ghosted by a friend this year. Is it better to know why? Would you rather be cut off, or is a 'soft' ghosting the kind way to let someone down easy? 

THE END BITS 

Recommendations: Mia is obsessed with Taylor Swift's new album, Evermore. You can listen to her full interview with Caroline Hirons on No Filter here


Follow us on Instagram @MamamiaOutLoud 

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Emily Vernem

Producer: Emma Gillespie 

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected] 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

The Friendship Ghosting Dilemma

31 minutes  ·  11 hours ago

The Man Kim Kardashian Tried To Save

31 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Introducing What I Eat When...

32 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Stop Telling Women To Stop Being Busy

36 minutes  ·  5 days ago

The Wellness Craze For Your...

28 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2020

JLo Has A Joyful Heart

32 minutes  ·  06 Dec 2020

Why Isn't The PM Wearing Black?

35 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2020

The Taxi Light Dating Theory

35 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2020

The Men Who Don't Know How To Have Sex

33 minutes  ·  29 Nov 2020

The Men Who Don't Know How To Have Sex

33 minutes  ·  29 Nov 2020

Run The Dishwasher Twice

32 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2020

The Great Australian Witch Hunt

34 minutes  ·  24 Nov 2020

You Can Spot A Favourite Child From Miles Away

39 minutes  ·  22 Nov 2020

Introducing The Undone...

24 minutes  ·  20 Nov 2020

The Pre-Dinner Sex Rule

36 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2020

Pete Evans And The Butterfly Effect

37 minutes  ·  17 Nov 2020

The Politics Of A $30,000 Face

39 minutes  ·  15 Nov 2020

The Salad Rule

36 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2020

The Canberra Sex Bubble

37 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2020

BONUS: Mia & Amelia Lester Debrief On The US Election

47 minutes  ·  09 Nov 2020

Load More
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout