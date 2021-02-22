Most of the country is locked down, everyone is yelling and it’s all a bit stressful, so today Holly, Jessie and Mia discuss Ash Barty’s champion strategy to let go of FOOPO: Fear Of Other People’s Opinions.

Plus, is three years old too young to start hustling? Apparently not for Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi who is about to drop her own brand.

And, Mia finds the highlight of her week in a VERY unexpected place.



The End Bits

Recommendations: Jessie wants you to watch Line Of Duty on Netflix

You can listen to This Glorious Mess, No Filter and True Crime Conversations in the Mamamia App now.

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff and Sydney Pead

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386



Via our email at [email protected]

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/



Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.