The Emojis That Creep People Out

Send a lot of these: 😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍? Bad news. According to new research published in Frontiers in Psychology, the interpretation of emojis can vary dramatically depending on the gender of the sender. Which means you might be creeping some people out with your emoji use.

Plus, there’s a well-informed rumour that Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, might be moving to Africa following the birth of their baby, which really should be any day now. So why are they being shunted?

And, should we be weighing people before they get on planes? This and more on Mamamia Out Loud today....

Recommendations

Jessie: Social Animals on Netflix

Rach: Sitting Pretty Halo Hair https://www.sittingprettyhalohair.com/

Mia: Beyonce's Homecoming documentary on Netflix and this article by Jessie: https://www.mamamia.com.au/abortion-reversal/

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Rachel Corbett

Producers: Elissa Ratliff

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.