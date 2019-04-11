The Email That Can Help You Get Hired

11 Apr 2019 · 45 minutes

The Email That Can Help You Get Hired
Do you need to send a thank you note after a job interview? Or is that just bollocks? Y

Speaking of bollocks, if you’re addicted to your phone and a bit ashamed of how much time you spend on it, here’s why you shouldn’t be.

And Britney Spears has checked herself into a mental health clinic, 12 years after her notorious 'breakdown'. And this time, no one is making fun of her. Has Brit changed how we view mental illness?

Jessie: The Avicii documentary on Netflix

Holly: Afterlife on Netflix

Mia: Schitt's Creek on Netflix

Hosts: Mia FreedmanJessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright.

Producers: Elissa Ratliff 

