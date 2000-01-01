In case you missed it, Australia has a new leader. Anthony Albanese was officially sworn in as our 31st Prime Minister this morning. And yes, we will be debriefing on the election results, from the winners, to the losers to the 14+ women joining the lower house.

Plus, a famous woman from a famous family had her third wedding in six weeks. And she has a style uniform we can all relate to.

And, how do you know if you’re having a midlife crises?

The End Bits:

Subscribe to Mamamia

RECOMMENDATIONS:

Mia is currently reading Brazen by Julia Haart

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens, and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Audio producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au

Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.