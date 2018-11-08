The Dating Advice No Woman Wants To Hear

Is it ever okay to tell a woman their ovaries are old? An article about Kylie Minogue’s new boyfriend has Jessie angry.

And speaking of angry, is it time we stopped shying away from female rage?

Plus, do you go to the movies by yourself? Are you happy to sit in a cafe solo for coffee? What about dinner? Do you remember a moment in your life when you became comfortable being at a table for one? We talk about the joys of flying solo.

