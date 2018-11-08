The Dating Advice No Woman Wants To Hear

Is it ever okay to tell a woman their ovaries are old? An article about Kylie Minogue’s new boyfriend has Jessie angry.
And speaking of angry, is it time we stopped shying away from female rage?
Plus, do you go to the movies by yourself? Are you happy to sit in a cafe solo for coffee? What about dinner? Do you remember a moment in your life when you became comfortable being at a table for one? We talk about the joys of flying solo.
The End Bits
Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman
Producer: Elissa Ratliff
Sign up to Mia and Jessie's here: https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/
RECOMMENDATIONS
Mia wants you to listen to AN ALBULM. Taylor Swift’s Reputation
Jessie: The Conversations episode on The Google Truth System
Holly: A book to read with your son - Boys That Dare To Be Different
COME TALK TO US
Join the Out Louders Facebook group here.
GET IN TOUCH:
Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.
Email the show at [email protected]
Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia
Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.