mamamia out loud

13 hours ago · 40 minutes

The Incredible Cost Of Melbourne's Lockdown
The city of Melbourne and parts of regional Victoria have been living in lockdown, under some of the toughest restrictions in the world for most of 2020. With lockdown finally/hopefully limping to an end, we asked our Victorian Outlouders to tell us how they're really feeling, while Holly explains what's going on with the second wave of COVID-19 in Manchester, in the UK. 

Plus, two prominent Aussie women have taken an original approach when it comes to their maiden names, including a modern take on tradition and a clever business idea. 

And, our best and worst of the week including a surprise Instagram DM from Jessie's teenage crush. 

THE END BITS

Jessie wants you try the Bumble and Bumble Prêt-à-Powder from Mecca. Mia wants you to listen to Lady Startup Stories

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens 

Producer: Emma Gillespie 

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

