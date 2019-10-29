In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

One of Australia’s most infamous serial killers, Ivan Millat, died early Sunday morning in his cell at Long Bay Jail. Then, over the weekend, ISIS leader Abū Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed during a US military operation. There has been a lot of celebration over the last few days about the death of these two men. But is there something a little gross about celebrating when someone dies?

Plus, we’re constantly being told to be mindful and zen. Stress and chaos are very out of fashion. But Taffy Brodesser-Akner argues in a recent column that stress is what helps her get things done, and maybe a ‘calm’ and ‘peaceful’ life is overrated. Does she have a point?

Also, if you’re in shock that it’s nearly Christmas again, there’s a reason for that. This has been the decade where time was turned on its head, and here’s what that means for the average person.

This episode of Mamamia Out loud is brought to you by Amazon Prime Video

LINKS

Listen to Mamamia’s new Overshare Podcast Trailer here: https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/overshare/

Holly’s Recommended article:

https://www.realsimple.com/work-life/life-strategies/taffy-brodesser-akner-stress-tips

Mia’s Recommended article:

https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/katherinemiller/the-2010s-have-broken-our-sense-of-time

MMOL TOUR DATES

Geelong - GPAC Wednesday 30th October

Sydney - Seymour Centre Friday 1st November

Sydney Overflow Show - Giant Dwarf Theatre Saturday 16th November

A Night With Mia Freedman tickets available now at https://www.mamamia.com.au/events/

Subscribe to Mamamia Out Loud here: https://omny.fm/shows/mamamia-out-loud/playlists/podcast

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group

GET IN TOUCH

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.