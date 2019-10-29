In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

29 Oct 2019 · 45 minutes

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman
One of Australia’s most infamous serial killers, Ivan Millat, died early Sunday morning in his cell at Long Bay Jail. Then, over the weekend, ISIS leader Abū Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed during a US military operation. There has been a lot of celebration over the last few days about the death of these two men. But is there something a little gross about celebrating when someone dies?

Plus, we’re constantly being told to be mindful and zen. Stress and chaos are very out of fashion. But Taffy Brodesser-Akner argues in a recent column that stress is what helps her get things done, and maybe a ‘calm’ and ‘peaceful’ life is overrated. Does she have a point?

Also, if you’re in shock that it’s nearly Christmas again, there’s a reason for that. This has been the decade where time was turned on its head, and here’s what that means for the average person.

LINKS

Listen to Mamamia’s new Overshare Podcast Trailer here: https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/overshare/

Holly’s Recommended article:

https://www.realsimple.com/work-life/life-strategies/taffy-brodesser-akner-stress-tips

Mia’s Recommended article: 

https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/katherinemiller/the-2010s-have-broken-our-sense-of-time

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia

