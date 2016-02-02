News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

The Butt Wants What The Butt Wants

mamamia out loud

02 Feb 2016 · 54 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Let's take a good look at Susan Sarandon’s rack.  Can someone please explain Kanye West? What does the Zika virus mean for our Olympic careers? And why one of the most iconic movies of all time actually sends some pretty bad messages. 

Plus, Bronson Blessington was jailed for life at just 14 years of age. Should he still be behind bars for a crime committed as a child?

And we welcome a new arse into the podcast chair: Editor in Chief Kate de Brito. 

Show notes

Your hosts are 

Monique BowleyMia Freedman and Kate de Brito

With thanks to Clare Stephens

Mia recommends: Ideas at the House by Sydney Opera House and Peter FitzSimonsbiography of Nene King. Which you can find here.

Monique thinks everyone should watch the movie Up!

And Kate recommends Mozart in the Jungle on Stan and Gut by Giulia Enders

 

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio