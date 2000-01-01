News
Search

The Bunnings Incident That Stopped A Nation

mamamia out loud

16 hours ago · 29 minutes

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Julia Gillard might have one of the most talked about feminist political addresses of all time, but this past week, everyone’s talking about another one. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out a fellow US politician in Congress after he called her a bitch, and women can’t get enough of it.

Plus, did you think we were going to get through today’s episode without Mia talking about Taylor Swift? Nope. So why is this album so different?

And where do our personal freedoms end, and our social responsibilities begin? Three Victorian women have gone viral over the past three weeks after they refused to follow Victoria’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens, and Mia Freedman 

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Recommendations: Listen to folklore by Taylor Swift 

You can subscribe to Me After You here: https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

