The Boys Who Don’t Brunch With Girls

Everyone is talking about high school boys, after the head prefect at Cranbrook Senior School stood in front of a full assembly and told his mates they need to change their attitudes to women. But on the show today, we discuss whether or not single-sex education plays a role.

Plus, Australia is going back to work. Sydney’s CBD is apparently now back at 65% of its pre-COVID capacity. Melbourne is moving quickly towards a 75% plan. Brisbane’s been back for a while… and we’ve definitely forgotten some of the things that happen in an office.

And, our best and worst of the week.

Read the full Cranbrook speach here.

Click here for the episode of This Glorious Mess with Daddo's mum.

Recommendations: Check out Louis Theroux's podcast here.

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Clare Stephens

Producer: Gia Moylan

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff



