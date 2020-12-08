The Betrayal Worse Than Cheating

13 hours ago · 34 minutes

The Betrayal Worse Than Cheating
An elegance coach has revealed the five things that make you unattractive to ‘high quality men’ for us to all have a laugh at. Things ladies are supposed to avoid saying include 'dude' and we're also supposed to avoid indecisiveness...

Plus, a listener dilemma about trust and finances has Holly and Leigh divided.

And, our best and worst of the week. 

THE END BITS 

Recommendations: Em wants you to watch Little on Netflix this weekend.


Follow us on Instagram @MamamiaOutLoud 

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Leigh Campbell and Emily Vernem

Producer: Emma Gillespie 

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected] 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

 

