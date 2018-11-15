The Best Friend Debate

What do you do when you get demoted by a best friend? We’ve got a heartfelt group therapy that will probably break your heart a little.

Plus, when it comes to sausage sandwiches, where do you put your onions?

And, The Bachelorette has ended but less people were watching, so have we reached peak Bachelorette?

The End Bits

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Clare Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Listen to the Liz Gilbert TED podcast here.

RECOMMENDATIONS

Clare Stephens is watching The Sinner season 2.

Mia wants you to read this article about Larry Nassar https://www.thecut.com/2018/11/how-did-larry-nassar-deceive-so-many-for-so-long.html

Holly wants to know what the Aussie equivalent of Salt Water Sandals are

