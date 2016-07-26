The Bachelor, The Glass Cliff and Airtasker Therapy

26 Jul 2016 · 57 minutes

The Bachelor, The Glass Cliff and Airtasker Therapy
Why do so many smart women love watching The Bachelor? You might have heard of the glass ceiling but what about the glass cliff? And would you hire a stranger to listen to you talk for half an hour? Plus, why "show me the receipts" is the catchphrase you need in your life, and why we will all be drinking Cockroach milk in the future. Forget Gender reveal cakes at kids birthday parties..Monique has a better idea. And Ask Bossy has advice for when you hate your friends 5 year old.

This show is hosted and produced by Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Kate De Brito

 

Contact the show via [email protected] and join the conversation on the facebook page

Question for bossy? Send a voice mail to [email protected]

Or dial up the pod phone 02 8999 9386

Thanks to DuroTuss for sponsoring the show.

