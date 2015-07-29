The Bachelor is Back.

The Bachelor is Back.
It's back. And it's bats**t crazy. Rosie Waterland reviews the first episode of The Bachelor's new season. Plus, should there be quotas for women on boards? Gen Y's are taking oversharing into the labour ward with Crowdbirthing.  And Mia Freedman's reveals some surprising career plans. #frieswiththat

Show notes

Charlie Pickering on Adam Goodes and racism in Australia

The Biggest Loser is ruining Taylor Swift's anthem

Parents change baby's name in case it's a racist

Rosie's recap of Episode 1

Your hosts were Mia FreedmanHolly Wainwright, Rosie Waterland and Monique Bowley

Get more info on everything we talk about, and behind the scenes stuff, by liking the facebook page.  

This podcast is produced by Monique Bowley for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

Support for this podcast came from you, because you're rad. Also from Maccas #createyourtaste

For more good listening, download our sister podcasts: This Glorious MessNo Filter, Just Between Us, and our newest podcast, I Don't Know How She Does It. 

 

