The Bachelor is Back.

It's back. And it's bats**t crazy. Rosie Waterland reviews the first episode of The Bachelor's new season. Plus, should there be quotas for women on boards? Gen Y's are taking oversharing into the labour ward with Crowdbirthing. And Mia Freedman's reveals some surprising career plans. #frieswiththat

Show notes

Charlie Pickering on Adam Goodes and racism in Australia

The Biggest Loser is ruining Taylor Swift's anthem

Parents change baby's name in case it's a racist

Rosie's recap of Episode 1

Your hosts were Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, Rosie Waterland and Monique Bowley

