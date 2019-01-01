It’s one of the biggest stories in the world today, Britney Spears’s father Jamie will step down from his 13-year role as conservator of his daughter’s estate. So what does it mean, and what now for Britney?

Plus, amid dismal ratings, has the pandemic killed The Bachelor? How has Covid changed the way we consume TV?

And... Our best and worst of the week, which range from the climate crisis to… a diffuser.

Recommendations: Holly wants you to read Grace Under Pressure by Tori Haschka

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Susan Carland

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

