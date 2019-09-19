Sex On The Beach

Look, there's a lot to unpack today. The episode is late to your ears because we've been observing #climatestrike, we won some sparkly awards last night and it's also Producer Lize's last show. But first...

The Bachelor's finished and the "good girl" won. But what does our reaction to Abbie say about how we view women who aren't afraid to express their sexuality?

Anti-violence advocates are not the only ones upset about the fact that another inquiry into the Family Court has been announced, when what they've been asking for is urgent change, not more navel-gazing. To add insult to that injury, Pauline Hanson is leading that inquiry, even though her position on the Court is far from impartial.

And, Holly, Mia and Rach discuss everything we love about the most-complained about ad on Australian television.



RECOMMENDATIONS



Rachel: The Hills is on Foxtel



Mia: She Said by Jodi Kantor and Meghan Twohey



Holly: Fleishman Is In Trouble by Taffy Brodesser-Akner



MMOL TOUR DATES

Cairns - Tanks Arts Centre Wednesday 25th September

Orange - Orange Civic Theatre Wednesday 16th October

Geelong - GPAC Wednesday 30th October

Sydney - Seymour Centre Friday 1st November

Subscribe to Mamamia Out Loud here: https://omny.fm/shows/mamamia-out-loud/playlists/podcast

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Rachel Corbett and Holly Wainwright

Producers: Elissa Ratliff

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group

GET IN TOUCH

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.