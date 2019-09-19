Sex On The Beach

Look, there's a lot to unpack today. The episode is late to your ears because we've been observing #climatestrike, we won some sparkly awards last night and it's also Producer Lize's last show. But first...
The Bachelor's finished and the "good girl" won. But what does our reaction to Abbie say about how we view women who aren't afraid to express their sexuality?
Anti-violence advocates are not the only ones upset about the fact that another inquiry into the Family Court has been announced, when what they've been asking for is urgent change, not more navel-gazing. To add insult to that injury, Pauline Hanson is leading that inquiry, even though her position on the Court is far from impartial.
And, Holly, Mia and Rach discuss everything we love about the most-complained about ad on Australian television.
RECOMMENDATIONS
Rachel: The Hills is on Foxtel
Mia: She Said by Jodi Kantor and Meghan Twohey
Holly: Fleishman Is In Trouble by Taffy Brodesser-Akner
MMOL TOUR DATES
Cairns - Tanks Arts Centre Wednesday 25th September
Orange - Orange Civic Theatre Wednesday 16th October
Geelong - GPAC Wednesday 30th October
Sydney - Seymour Centre Friday 1st November
END BITS
Hosts: Mia Freedman, Rachel Corbett and Holly Wainwright
Producers: Elissa Ratliff
