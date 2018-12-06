The Arrest We've Been Waiting For

mamamia out loud

06 Dec 2018 · 40 minutes

The Arrest We've Been Waiting For
Back
play Episode

If you've come looking for Elf On The Shelf tips you're in the wrong place. We're in the lead-up to Christmas and Holly's in the depths of Elf On The Shelf hell, for the umpteenth year running. But she's having a far better week than Chris Dawson, who was arrested for the suspected murder of his wife Lynette. He's been extradited to Sydney and refused bail. And it's all thanks to the incredible Hedley Thomas and the Teacher's Pet podcast, as well as some new witness statements. Plus, the Mamamia Out Loud team tackle a group therapy from a listener who's struggling with her ex-partner's new wedding plans. She wants to crawl into a hole and... drink. And what is The Merit Myth? It's had an effect on Sarah Hansen-Young in passing weeks, but funnily enough on very few men.

Jessie recommends 'The Ghost In Your Genes' documentary: https://ihavenotv.com/the-ghost-in-your-genes

Holly recommends Hasan Minhaj's 'Homecoming King' comedy special on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/80239931

Mia recommends the 'Sad Jennifer Aniston' episode of Slate's Decoder Ring podcast: https://player.fm/series/decoder-ring-2435289/sad-jennifer-aniston

END BITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright,  Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producers: Elissa Ratliff and Luca Lavigne

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???