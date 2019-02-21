The $20 Million Fake Love Story

In case you missed it, Lady Gaga got a new tattoo this week that pays homage to A Star Is Born. It’s a rose on her back with the La Vie En Rose lyrics but it seems the tattoo and her very public friendship with Bradley Cooper is part of a $20 million Oscars campaign. And Mia Freedman is calling bullshit.

Plus, wondering why people are now practicing micro-dosing with illegal drugs? Jessie Stephens speaks to Dr. Brad McKay about why more and more professionals are choosing to take small amounts of LSD at work.

And remember the ISIS Brides? Holly wants to know whether or not they should be allowed to come home.

All this and more on the latest episode of Mamamia Out Loud.

Recommendations

Mia: Dirty John on Netflix

Holly: Bettina Liano Jeans from Target

Jessie: Going to the movies and seeing Instant Family

Read the Bradley Cooper profile here: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/09/27/movies/bradley-cooper-a-star-is-born.html

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright.

Producers: Elissa Ratliff

