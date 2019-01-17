The 10 Year Challenge Conspiracy Theory

Happy Friday Outlouders!

Have you been seeing a lot of inspirational work quotes on Instagram? Have people been telling you they’re just soooooo busy? Well, turns out there’s a word for that. It’s hustle porn and Mia is going to tell us why it might be bad for us.

Plus pill testing. What is it? And where do you stand?

And the 10-year challenge is the latest meme to hit Facebook and Instagram. More than 2.4million people have uploaded a photo of themselves now and from 2009 but what's it really about? There’s a conspiracy theory saying it was created by Facebook to get data on how people age. Holly thinks we might be overthinking it but Mia is convinced we've all been had.

Recommendations

Mia: Friends From College on Netflix

Holly: The Marvellous Mrs Maisel on Amazon Prime

Jessie: Broken Harts podcast

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright.

Producers: Elissa Ratliff

